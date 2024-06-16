Gary Neville defends Manchester United star as former captain slams club

It’s no secret that Manchester United have fallen far below the expectations over the last 10 years and Gary Neville, the former Reds captain, has been one of the strongest critics of the club in the public domain in that time.

The latest disappointment came last month when it was confirmed that United had finished eighth in the Premier League – their worst-ever finish in the division as we know it.

Despite winning the FA Cup and securing silverware in back-to-back seasons following a six-year wait for a trophy, the pressure was still on Ten Hag as he fought to keep his job. It was, however, confirmed earlier this week that the Dutchman will remain in charge for a third season.

Speaking recently, Neville has criticised the club for their transfer activity in that 10-year period but singled out Rasmus Hojlund for praise after the Denmark international’s maiden campaign.

“I think he has done well,” Neville said on Hojlund, according to The Mirror. “When you think about what Manchester United have done to players in the last 10 years, they’ve broken seasoned internationals who have signed for big money.

“The lack of stability in the club over the last 12 months, all the changes, particularly up at the top, they’ve got basically no centre-forwards other than him. They’ve got wide players who were out of form that weren’t giving him the type of service he needed.”

“But he scored 16 goals in 35 starts and most of all, he stood up that kid. During the tough times in the season he was the one who I thought ‘what a personality he’s got.’ That’s all you need.”

United broke the bank to sign Hojlund last year and that was always going to bring unnecessary pressure on a young player that is still developing.

Neville is right in his assessment that Hojlund possesses the personality needed to succeed at United and if his first season is anything to go by, he’s going to be a hit at Old Trafford.