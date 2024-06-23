Gary Lineker Told He Needs New Role As Spurs Legend Backs Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur legend and former England star Graham Roberts has told Gary Lineker he may well need a new role, after he criticised the Three Lions.

England have been lacklustre at Euro 2024 so far and produced an insipid display in a 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday evening.

Lineker, who hosts the BBC’s football coverage, described England’s performance against the Danes as ‘sh*t’ as he took aim at Gareth Southgate’s side.

England and former Spurs man Harry Kane responded in a press conference when he insisted that ex-England players must remember what it is like to wear the Three Lions shirt and stressed most of them also did not win anything.

Roberts, who won six caps for England and is a Spurs legend, agrees with Kane’s view.

He feels that Lineker has crossed the line between being a host and a pundit, stressing that perhaps he needs a new role.

“Is Gary Lineker a host or pundit?” Roberts mused on X.

“I did not think a host is there to give his views on tactics.

“I have no issue him giving his views but maybe he needs a new job role?

“Also Harry Kane is right, he was part of teams who also did not perform for England many times.”

England are next in action in their final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday night and Kane, along with his team-mates, could well feel they have a point to prove.