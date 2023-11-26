Gary Lineker leads tributes after former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Gary Lineker led the tributes to his former England manager Terry Venables, who passed away aged 80 following a long illness.

Venables took charge of England in 1994 and led them to the Euro 1996 semi-finals when they were knocked out on penalties by Germany.

“Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died,” Lineker said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Venables at the age of 80.



Having won two senior caps as a player, Terry went onto manage the #ThreeLions between 1994 and 1996 - proudly leading us to the semi-finals of Euro 96.



Our thoughts and condolences are with… pic.twitter.com/e1zzUpCZCn — England (@England) November 26, 2023

Venables was also a former player and manager of Tottenham, who will hold a minute’s applause before their match against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon and all players will be wearing black armbands.

Former England player Stan Collymore said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Terry Venables today. He my dream come true of representing my country which I could never really thank him enough for.

“Vivacious, funny, a superb coach, multi-talented, a man who really lived life to its fullest.

“Rest in Peace, Terry.”

So sorry to hear the news of my very first England coach, Terry Venables. A man who gave me a chance to play for my country and became without a shadow of doubt my number one England coach in my whole career.



There were three things that were important to me about Venables. The… pic.twitter.com/J7QWMcOvmp — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 26, 2023

Gary Neville said on X: " A man who gave me a chance to play for my country and became without a shadow of doubt my number one England coach in my whole career... I sit here today thinking back to my special times with Terry and can say he is without doubt the most technically gifted British coach we’ve ever produced.”

Alan Shearer said on X: “Extremely sad news the great Terry Venables has passed away. RIP Boss. I owe you so much. You were amazing.”