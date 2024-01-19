How Gary Lineker was dragged into an ‘explosion of anti-Semitism’ within sport

“SUSPEND ISRAEL FROM INTERNATIONAL SPORTING BODIES” screamed the headline that plunged Gary Lineker into another impartiality row over a now-deleted social media post.

Despite flummoxing the BBC’s star football presenter, who reposted it to his near nine million followers on X after apparently misreading it, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic & Cultural Boycott of Israel’s call for action over the “genocide” in Gaza could not have been more explicit.

If PACBI’s agenda was unambiguous, the same cannot be said about that of a growing number of sporting organisations to have taken decisions since the turn of the year that would doubtless meet with the hitherto fringe group’s approval.

For while there may be no immediate threat of Israel being thrown out of the Olympic Games or football’s World Cup over its response to the Oct 7 terrorist attacks there, sportspeople and teams with links to the state have begun to be excluded from competitions and positions under increasingly-questionable pretexts.

‘Discriminatory’ treatment over unexplained safety concerns

It all started a week ago when the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) suspended the country from its events because of “concerns for the safety of all participants”.

The decision provoked serious alarm, including at the International Olympic Committee and America’s National Hockey League, even after the IIHF clarified it would initially apply only to a men’s under-20 tournament next week that had been moved from Israel to Bulgaria because of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Yael Arad, the president of the Olympic Committee of Israel (OCI), told Telegraph Sport the IIHF had refused to share any evidence with her showing the country’s participation in this month’s tournament would pose a security risk. Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, also posted on X last week that the basis for the IIHF decision was in “full contradiction” to the host nation’s stance on the risk to athlete safety.

Both Arad and Sfari branded the IIHF ruling discriminatory, with the former stating she suspected Russia – suspended under a similar “safety” pretext following its invasion of Ukraine – had applied political pressure for the same measures to be imposed on Israel as on itself.

Faced with legal action from the Israeli federation and OCI via the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the IIHF performed an 11th-hour U-turn on Wednesday, announcing it had received assurances from the Bulgarian authorities regarding security measures for next week’s tournament.

However, it warned decisions on future events would be taken on a case-by-case basis.

It declined to comment on Arad’s claims.

Player stripped of captaincy in move likened to ‘Nazi Germany’

The IIHF’s initial decision to suspend Israel was followed barely 48 hours later by a curiously-similar one in South Africa, which has provoked an even more toxic row.

Until last Friday, David Teeger was set to captain his country at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which like the under-20 ice hockey tournament had been moved from its original host nation (Sri Lanka) at short notice.

Then, Cricket South Africa (CSA) released a statement announcing Teeger had been stripped of the armband, citing unspecified advice about the threat of protests likely to focus on his role.

This followed comments made by Teeger barely a fortnight after the Oct 7 attacks at a Jewish awards ceremony where he dedicated a rising-star gong to “young soldiers in Israel”. The dedication prompted a complaint from the local Palestine Solidarity Alliance to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

An inquiry cleared Teeger of wrongdoing and his subsequent demotion was widely condemned, with CSA refusing to provide evidence of a genuine security threat and failing to explain why, if safety was such a concern, he had not been axed from the squad altogether.

The decision, which Jewish leaders in South Africa have compared to the actions of Nazi Germany, was announced a day after the country opened a “genocide” case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

That has compounded accusations of political interference by the ruling African National Congress party, while the opposition Democratic Alliance announced it would lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission unless CSA reinstated Teeger before the start of the World Cup on Friday.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies also organised a ‘Rise Up Against Antisemitism at Cricket SA’ protest outside the governing body’s headquarters on Thursday.

The chairman of CSA, Lawson Naidoo, has previously rejected accusations of antisemitism.

He did not respond to requests for further comment.

The International Cricket Council has rejected calls for it to intervene, while the global players’ union, the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (Fica), did not respond to requests for comment.

The intervention of the South African government – itself a sporting pariah during the Apartheid years – in the war in Gaza is in stark contrast to its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It has abstained in more than one United Nations vote brought by opponents of the occupation and last year said it was “actively non-aligned” in the ongoing conflict following allegations it had supplied weapons to Moscow.

Fostering ‘a culture of murder and hate’

If the motive behind Teeger’s demotion is in dispute, it could hardly be clearer in the case of Sagiv Jehezkel, the Israel footballer charged by Turkish authorities and sacked by Antalyaspor for celebrating a goal on Sunday by displaying a message marking 100 days since the Oct 7 attacks.

Jehezkel celebrated equalising in his side’s 1-1 Super Lig draw against Trabzonspor by pointing to a bandage on his wrist that included the words “100 Days 7.10” next to a Star of David.

His arrest and prosecution for inciting hatred has sparked a bitter war of words between Israel and Turkey, whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is a staunch supporter of the Palestinians and Hamas.

Erdogan’s chief adviser called Jehezkel, “Israel’s vile dog in a footballer’s clothing”.

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, called on the international community and sports groups to take steps against Turkey, which he accused of fostering “a culture of murder and hate”, while defence minister Yoav Gallant branded the country “Hamas’ executive arm”.

Jehezkel, who is now back in his homeland, has insisted he had been merely calling for an end to the war.

The Turkish Football Federation has backed Antalyaspor’s decision to sack him.

The global players’ union, FifPro, declined to comment but Telegraph Sport has been told Jehezkel would likely win a case for unfair dismissal if he lodged one with Fifa.

Celtic’s uncomfortable ultras stance

Given the enormous profile of footballers, players whose allegiances lie with one side or the other in the war in Gaza have found themselves lightning rods for the conflict more than any other athletes.

None more so than Celtic’s Liel Abada, who, despite living in a country whose government is among Israel’s biggest allies, plays for a club whose hardcore fanbase is notorious for being Palestinian cheerleaders.

The Green Brigade was widely condemned for banners held aloft before the Scottish champions’ win over Kilmarnock on Oct 7, which read: “Free Palestine. Victory to the resistance.”

Celtic have been repeatedly punished by Uefa for the group’s displays of Palestine flags and banned its ultras from their matches at the end of October – stressing the move was because of wider unacceptable behaviour.

The ban was lifted last month after the group agreed to comply with a new code of conduct.

Abada had been sidelined through injury throughout the whole saga and made his return in Celtic’s Old Firm derby win over Rangers days after the deal was struck.

Fears he would be targeted by the home fans proved unfounded but the Green Brigade’s pro-Palestinian stance has seen him come under fire seemingly from his own people amid pressure for him to quit the club.

‘Explosion of antisemitism’ that triggers ‘deep scars of Munich’

What Jewish leaders have branded an “explosion of antisemitism” within sport is now threatening to coalesce around the biggest event of them all: this summer’s Olympics.

And, as Israel knows all too well, that may not merely mean mounting calls from the likes of PACBI for it to be thrown out of Paris 2024.

The 1972 Munich massacre of members of the Israeli team by the Black September terrorist group changed forever how the country’s Olympic committee manages its participation in the Games.

The danger of there being another tragedy may never have been greater.

“It’s the highest-profile event in the world and, of course, we have to be worried in order to be prepared,” Arad said. “This deep scar of Munich is always above us.”