Gary Lineker deletes tweet about Chloe Kelly's sports bra celebration

Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet amid a backlash over a "misogynist" pun he made about Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 women's final.

Kelly removed her shirt after scoring England's second goal in extra-time, wheeling away with team-mates in jubilant scenes at a packed Wembley.

But Lineker faced allegations of "casual sexism" after posting a comment on Sunday evening that "Kelly is England's heroine, bra none."

He deleted the message after it sparked hundreds of crude jokes in the replies, but also criticism from those who had taken offence. One Twitter user replied: "Seriously Gary? An epic win, a game-changer for women's sport, a call to arms for young girls who have been told they can't. And you minimise this glory down to a joke about a woman's clothing/underwear. Casual sexism is rife here and the @Lionesses deserve better."

Screenshots of the message continued to be circulated on Monday. "Now deleted but misogynist screenshots are for ever and ever and ever," one feminist campaigner wrote. The BBC host's full message said: "The @Lionesses have only gone and done it, and Kelly is England's heroine, bra none."

Lineker later declined to say sorry over the message in an exchange with a campaigner. Karen Ingala Smith, chief executive of the Nia charity campaigning against violence aimed at women, had messaged him: "Please apologise for and condemn the sexist responses to your now deleted badly judged tweet." Lineker replied: "It was just a play on words given the celebration. I do rubbish like that constantly on here, including on men’s football. I’ve deleted it as many people didn't see the game so missed the context."

Among those who relished Kelly's celebration was Brandi Chastain, the United States World Cup winner who became famous for a similar celebration more than 20 years ago. Chastain tweeted:

I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers! — Brandi Chastain (@brandichastain) July 31, 2022

Chastain provided one of women's football's most iconic moments when she celebrated USA's victory in the 1999 World Cup final against China in a black sports bra. The celebration became so famous that it has since been commemorated in a statue outside California's Rose Bowl stadium.

Kelly's big moment came in the 110th minute, poking home from close range after England kept the ball alive from a corner kick. There was an anxious wait while Var checked whether or not Kelly was in an offside position in the six-yard box, before confirmation that the goal would stand sent fans into raptures.

Kelly was shown a yellow card by referee Kateryna Monzul in accordance with Law 12, which deems a player taking their shirt off after scoring as an excessive celebration.

Speaking after the match, Kelly said her celebration was instinctive.

"I just went mental," she said. "Honestly, I didn't know what to do! But I think it was an amazing celebration because — what a tournament! I didn't think about it. I didn't plan it. It was alright wasn't it?"

Plenty of fans on social media were quick to hail the significance of Kelly's celebration.

This image of a woman shirtless in a sports bra - hugely significant. This is a woman’s body - not for sex or show - just for the sheer joy of what she can do and the power and skill she has. Wonderful. #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/Bjrpozf6kj — Lucy Ward 🇺🇦 (@lucymirandaward) July 31, 2022

Kelly's elevation to the hero of the European Championship final is all the more remarkable for the fact that she only returned from a serious cruciate ligament injury in April.

Interviewed on the pitch after the game, Kelly said: "It's amazing, thank you everyone, this is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women's football. Wow, this is unbelievable."

She added: "Thank you for everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I'd be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow. These girls are amazing. This is amazing, I just want to celebrate now."