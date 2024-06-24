Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer respond to Harry Kane’s ‘not won anything’ jibe after criticism

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have admitted they understand Harry Kane’s response to their England criticism.

The two BBC pundits, who are former England captains themselves, had some choice words about the team’s display against Denmark in their 1-1 draw at Euro 2024.

Lineker, in a slightly tongue-in-cheek manner, described the team’s display as “s***” and in a recent press conference, Kane urged them to get behind the team.

He also reminded the pair that they failed to win a major tournament with England.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast on Monday 24 June, Lineker and Shearer responded to the backlash.