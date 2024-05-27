Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer defend tense BBC interview with Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag believes pundits have been too harsh on his Manchester United team - BBC Sport

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer defended their robust questioning of Erik ten Hag during BBC coverage of Manchester United’s shock FA Cup triumph.

Some United fans “took umbrage” at Lineker and Shearer on social media after Ten Hag was questioned about his future just minutes after lifting the trophy.

But as the former England strikers appeared on their podcast, Shearer said he was “well within my rights” to scrutinise United’s “embarrassing” eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Shearer had told Ten Hag on the Wembley touchline: “You have a team out there who have shown a great attitude, great ability, who have won every single tackle. That hasn’t always been the case, though, has it?”

While many viewers praised the pair’s line of questioning, on Monday Lineker said to Shearer on The Rest is Football podcast:

“People took a bit of umbrage to our questioning and your answer to Erik ten Hag.

“He came over and he didn’t seem very happy right from the start. I think he also had a pop at Roy Keane, so he obviously had something in his mind when he came over.

“I asked the question, ‘Do you think you’ve been unfairly treated by pundits, and even us?’ Obviously, it’s our job to be critical on occasion, we have to say what we think. And then he replied saying ‘definitely’, and then you challenged him didn’t you?”

Shearer responded: “Yeah. He’s entitled to have a pop back because he’s been criticised at times and I think rightly so, because his team have been miles off it. They’ve been poor.

“They’ve had a disastrous season in terms of the league. I don’t think any Man Utd fan would argue that. To finish eighth, to finish with the number of goals they’ve conceded, shots against, it’s embarrassing.

“So for all of those things we’ve had to criticise them this season. If we didn’t we wouldn’t be doing our job. But he’s entitled to have the hump with people who he feels are being unfair, but I felt I was well within my rights [to say what I said].”

On Saturday, Shearer had told Ten Hag “you would not have finished eighth” if United had played more often like they did in the 2-1 victory over Manchester City.

United’s manager acknowledged the point that had been made, before reasoning that injuries have stunted his side’s progress in the league. After Lineker asked the Dutchman about his future, he replied: “I don’t know [if this was my last game] but the only thing I am doing is preparing my team, developing my team, progressing my players because for me this is a project. When I came in, it was a mess and we are now better but we are far not where we want to be.”

