Gary Lineker accused of taking ‘dig’ at Scotland live on BBC as Lampard calls him out

Gary Lineker was called out by Frank Lampard for “taking a dig” at Scotland during BBC One’s Euro 2024 coverage of Germany vs Hungary.

The host nation were 1-0 up at half-time in Wednesday’s game (19 June) and when analysis turned to the Hungarians, Lineker brought up an early shot on goal in discussion with the panel.

But he also mentioned Scotland, who lost 5-1 to Germany last week, in his assessment and was immediately called out by Lampard.

“They had a shot on target after 15 seconds, Scotland didn’t have one in their 90 minutes – I’m not having a dig at Scotland,” Lineker said.

Lampard, laughing, immediately hit back with: “You are!”

He also joked the host “didn’t have to say that” as Lineker added that he doesn’t view own goals as a shot on target.