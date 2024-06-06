Gary Kubiak and Tom Jackson will serve as presenters for 2024 Hall of Fame class

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend will be dotted with former Denver Broncos.

Former linebacker and anchor of the “Orange Crush” defense Randy Gradishar will be presented in Canton by teammate Tom Jackson, as Broncos Wire has previously noted.

In a press release issued by the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this week, it was revealed that there will be another former Bronco in August. Former Houston Texans and Denver head coach Gary Kubiak will be presenting wide receiver Andre Johnson.

Kubiak was a backup to Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway from 1983-1991, and was the offensive coordinator for the Broncos’ Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII teams. Kubiak also coached the Broncos to their third Super Bowl title in 2015 before stepping down in 2017.

The Hall of Fame Game featuring the Texans and Chicago Bears will kick off festivities in Canton this summer on Aug. 1, followed by a gold jacket dinner for the 2024 class on Aug. 2 and an enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 3.

