Gary Knafelc, a member of the Packers Hall of Fame, dies at 90

Gary Knafelc, a member of the Packers’ Hall of Fame, died Monday at his home in Clermont, Florida, the team announced. Knafelc was 90.

He was one of two surviving starters from Vince Lombardi’s first game, leaving only Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer.

Knafelc was a receiver and tight end for the Packers from 1954-62 and served as the public address announcer for the team from 1964-2004. He was one of the few former Packers to make his home in Green Bay after his playing days ended, as Knaflec owned an interior design company after his football career ended.

Knafelc moved to Florida about 10 years ago.

The Chicago Cardinals drafted Knafelc in the second round of the 1954 draft, making him the 14th overall choice. But he was injured in the College All-Star Game, and the Cardinals waived him after the season opener.

The Packers signed him as a free agent two games into the season.

In nine seasons with the Packers and one with the 49ers, Knafelc scored 21 touchdowns. Three were game-winners, including one to clinch a victory for the Packers in the first game ever played at what is now Lambeau Field. He had 154 career catches for 2,162 yards.

Knaflec played receiver before Lombardi moved him to tight end, where his role was to make the key block on the outside linebacker for the famed Lombardi sweep.

Knaflec was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1976.

