Gary Harris hammers it home

Alabama lobbed a wrench into the four-team playoff discussion with its win over Georgia on Saturday. That both teams could possibly miss out on the playoff this season is a result of the disastrous 'Alliance.'
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.