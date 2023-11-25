Gary Danielson makes Kick-Six joke before halftime of Iron Bowl: 'We can put one second'

Gary Danielson had jokes as time wound down in the first half of the 2023 Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama.

The CBS announcer saw the clock run down to zero after a Payton Thorne incompletion fell harmlessly to the grass, but it seemed like the clock continued to run after the throw. Danielson then harkened back to one of the most famous moments — if not the most famous moment — in Iron Bowl history: The Kick-Six. Quipped Danielson: saying "you know, we have the ability to put one second on the clock."

Moments later, the officials announced they would be adding a second, much to the delight of Brad Nessler and Danielson.

Brad Nessler: "Well, we have the ability to put one second on the clock. I don't know if you're aware of that...Every 10 years you're allowed to put one second back on the clock."



Gary Danielson: "And sometimes it works out for you. And sometimes it doesn't." pic.twitter.com/IZi90JMM7L — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2023

"Every 10 years, you're allowed to put one second on the clock," Danielson said.

"And sometimes it works out for you," Nessler added. "And sometimes it doesn't."

The reference, of course, comes from Nick Saban campaigning to add a second to regulation of the Iron Bowl in 2013, 10 years ago, which then led to the Kick-Six from Chris Davis.

There was no campaigning necessary this time around and, although the ensuing throw from Thorne ended the half with an interception, it still undoubtedly had Crimson Tide fans seeing flashbacks as Auburn lined up for the next play.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Gary Danielson makes Kick-Six joke before halftime of Iron Bowl