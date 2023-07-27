Gary Danielson looks back at his history with Nebraska football

The Big Ten is entering a new era of broadcast deals. This season will mark the first year of a seven-year broadcast deal between the conference and its broadcast partners, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

The deal is estimated to be worth a record $1.2 billion and will run through the 2029-30 season. CBS is also entering the final year of its SEC deal this season and will air seven Big Ten games in various windows before expanding to a full schedule starting in 2024.

Play-by-play man Brad Nessler and lead color analyst Gary Danielson will lead the network’s coverage. Danielson was at the start of Big Ten media days and discussed his history with Nebraska football.

The analyst told Kevin Sjuts, sports director of 1011 News out of Lincoln, about his first time in a broadcast booth for a college football game.

“My very first game when I got the job at ESPN was a Nebraska game. I’m in the office with Tom Osborne. I didn’t even know what I was doing there. I think the whole stature of Nebraska back in the day. When you went to the game, you felt the bigness of the stadium and how important it was to the community… college football is better when Nebraska is better.”

The network will also air the Big Ten Championship Game in 2024 and 2028. All CBS games will also be streamed on Paramount+.

Gary Danielson's first time in the broadcast booth for a college football game was in Lincoln. "I didn't know what I was doing and there I am interviewing Tom Osborne." Watch my 1-on-1 interview with Danielson, CBS's top in-game analyst, tonight on @1011_News! pic.twitter.com/U4sV5VGLfk — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) July 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire