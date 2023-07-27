Gary Danielson: 2023 Michigan football is Jim Harbaugh’s best team

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a long time since former Purdue quarterback Gary Danielson politicked for Florida to get the opportunity to face Ohio State in the championship game following the 2006 season. Then, he drew the ire of Michigan football fans, but nearly two decades later, with CBS joining in on Big Ten media rights, the prolific color commentator will be on the call for Wolverines games this fall. And he’s a bit more high on the maize and blue now than he was back in 2006.

On Wednesday at Big Ten media days, several CBS personalities were made available to the media at a breakfast. WolverinesWire asked Danielson at his roundtable (he was the most popular of those made available) what he sees in Michigan and why it’s been getting a lot of hype lately in his eyes.

“I think there should be growth at quarterback, I think (J.J. McCarthy) should have that next step,” Danielson told WolverinesWire. “And he if he does, they’re going to be dynamic. I mean, they’ve got two running backs, receivers, they’re loaded on defense. This could be a really — I think it’s going to be Jim’s best team. And having Ohio State at home, beating them twice, I think they’re a legitimate contender.

“But I do think there’s three contenders in the conference. I really do. And then will somebody from the West pop up? I’m not sure. I don’t know if they can play to that level. We’ll see.”

So those are a series of strengths, but does he see any weaknesses? Danielson says he hasn’t delved in too deep just yet, but from what he has seen — well, the answer is clear.

“No, not that I’m aware of,” Danielson said. “Not that I’ve studied close enough yet.”

Michigan’s first game on CBS will come in Week 2 on Sept. 9 in the contest against UNLV. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire