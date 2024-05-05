Gary Chilcoat Memorial Lineman Camp held in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) – On Saturday, the annual Gary Chilcoat Memorial Lineman Camp was held over at William Byrd High School. Lineman from throughout the commonwealth got the chance to hone their skills and focus on the fundamentals of football.

Both high school and college coaches were on hand to help with the event. For William Byrd head football coach Brad Lutz, the camp continues to pay homage to a coach that had a profound impact in the commonwealth.

“Twenty years ago he started doing these camps and we’re still holding that tradition now. You know coach had a huge influence in so many lives. Specifically mine just a great mentor, great coach, great leader, and great friend. He passed away five years ago from brain cancer, and this is a way for us to pay tribute.”

Over 220 athletes attended the event, Coach Lutz is already planning to bring the camp back next year.

