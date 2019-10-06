Gary Cahill's resurgence helps Crystal Palace think big after win at West Ham

With Gary Cahill in the side Crystal Palace have won four matches, kept two clean sheets and moved, albeit briefly, into the top four - Getty Images Europe

The pre-match buzz around the London Stadium on Saturday concerned the possibility of West Ham United moving into third place in the Premier League. Instead, it was visitors Crystal Palace who moved temporarily into the top four, a surprisingly lofty position at this stage of the season for a club who have recently been slow starters.

Part of the difference this time is the presence of Gary Cahill. The 33-year-old was released in June by Chelsea, where he made only two Premier League appearances last season, and his league games for Palace have brought four wins, a draw and two clean sheets, as well as the club’s player of the month award for September. He was the logical choice on Saturday to take over the captaincy from the suspended Luka Milivojevic and it was a sign of his influence that the Serb was barely missed.

At first glance, the centre of defence was not an area of their team where Palace needed reinforcements, but the chance to add a player with Cahill’s record of success – two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a Champions League victory for starters, as well as 61 England caps – was too good to pass up.

“He has been very good and I knew he would be very good,” said Roy Hodgson, the Palace manager, who had Cahill under his wing when England head coach.

“When we signed him, we knew that both Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins, who were outstanding last year, were going to be a while before they could come back. This club has been incredibly blessed with the quality of play from centre-backs for a period of time now.

Jordan Ayew slots home Palace's winner away at West Ham Credit: Reuters

"After Sakho and Tomkins got injured, [Martin] Kelly and [Scott] Dann came in and had a fantastic end to the season. But when Gary Cahill became available I was lucky enough to persuade the club to sign him. It’s very good to have people like Cahill around with his experience and his ability and his professionalism. Because guys who have got that attitude like to see other good professionals around them.”

Even with a proven winner such as Cahill improving Palace’s prospects, Hodgson played down suggestions that they were realistic contenders for one of the top six places that some believe could be vacated by their traditional occupants this season.

“Most people will tell you that they are expecting the clubs with the vast amounts to spend on quality players to assert themselves over 38 games,” he said. “If we are going to get close, we are going to have to make certain that we are not reliant on so few forwards and full-backs. That is something we will have to address in the January transfer window.”

West Ham felt hard done by after taking the lead through Sebastien Haller, but losing to a disputed penalty and a late goal from Jordan Ayew that went through two video assistant referee reviews for offside. But Mark Noble, the captain, admitted the team had had chances to put the game out of Palace’s reach.

“In the first half, their goalkeeper made two saves that he didn’t know about. Manu [Lanzini] had a great chance, Felipe [Anderson] had a great chance. Maybe we should have gone ahead with the two of them. But after we got the breakthrough, everything went against us.”