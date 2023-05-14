Gary Bryant transfer to Ducks contains many dimensions for Oregon and USC

It’s one thing for two conference teams to watch one transfer switch to the other. That happens plenty of times, and it’s regularly notable when it happens. However, one of the more unique and potent transfer portal scenarios is when an in-conference transfer involves two championship contenders.

That’s what happened with Gary Bryant transferring from USC to Oregon.

This isn’t an Arizona-to-USC transfer, in which a player with zero championship hopes goes to a program with national title expectations. This isn’t an Oregon-to-Arizona transfer, either, in which a player in a crowded position group wants to go to a lower-pressure situation in which he can focus on his game.

Gary Bryant wants the added playing time with Oregon, but it’s not as though there’s less pressure in Eugene compared to Los Angeles. Maybe the media scrutiny isn’t as intense, but Bryant is going to a program which thinks it’s a title contender on par with USC.

Let’s dive into the dynamics of this situation a little more:

ROUTE RUNNING

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) tries to break away fromm Utah Utes safety Zemaiah Vaughn (16) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

One impressive tool for Bryant is his route running, and Bo Nox and Dan Lanning will be thrilled about that. Here’s what Miles Dwyer of Ducks Wire wrote about Bryant’s skills:

One of the strongest parts of Bryant’s game is his route-running and ability to get into open spots in the secondary when the opposing defense employs zone coverage. The combination of those two strengths could make Bryant useful for Will Stein in 3rd and 4th down situations next season, much like Cota was in 2022.

CLEAR PATH TO PLAYING TIME

Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) breaks up a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

There is no denying that Gary Bryant Jr. has talent. However, Lincoln Riley was hired and Mario Williams, Jordan Addison, and Brendan Rice all came to USC along with Travis Dye. Terrell Bynum and Tahj Washington were still on the roster, and there was simply no room for Bryant in 2022.

With the Ducks, he has a clear path to playing time in a high-octane offense.

CHASE COTA REPLACEMENT

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota (23) scores on an 8-yard touchdown reception against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Don Chapman (2) in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks lost Chase Cota, which was one of Bo Nix’s go-to guys in the offense. However, Miles Dwyer of Ducks Wire mentioned that Bryant could be a guy who can replace Cota:

On 3rd downs last year, one of Bo Nix’s favorite targets was Chase Cota. Cota was targeted frequently largely because of his ability to find soft spots in opposing defenses’ pass coverage. Looking to 2023, Bryant could play a similar role.

TALENTED WR ROOM AGAIN

Oregon’s Troy Franklin, left, pulls down a pass during the Oregon Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium.

Gary Bryant Jr. goes from one loaded WR room to another. The Ducks’ WR group includes Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson, Traeshon Holden, and Tez Johnson, so Bryant does have his work cut out for him.

GARY BRTANT JR. PLAYS USC IN 2023

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Stephen Carr (7) is defended by Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) in the first quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This will be fun: USC and Oregon face off on November 11. Bryant will go up against the USC secondary in a fascinating game within the game.

