Gary Bryant could have all-Pac-12 season for Oregon, but USC isn’t worried

On Saturday night, former USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon.

After a breakout season with 44 catches for 579 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryant was also USC’s primary returner in 2021, returning 16 kicks for 413 yards and 11 punts for 50 yards as a sophomore in 2021.

Bryant saw his role drastically diminish with the Trojans in 2022.

Bryant recorded two catches for 15 yards in just two game safter incoming transfers like Jordan Addison, Brenden Rice, and Mario Williams pushed him out of the rotation.

Now he will come to Eugene and compete with Traeshon Holden, Tez Johnson, and Kris Hutson for a starting spot alongside Troy Franklin.

Nix finished with 29 touchdown passes, 14 rushing scores and one TD catch in 13 games last season after transferring to Oregon from Auburn.

He threw just seven interceptions and finished with an Oregon-record 71.9 completion percentage. His rushing touchdowns were just one shy of former Heisman Trophy Winner Marcus Mariota’s single-season record.

Bryant hopes this is the perfect marriage of opportunity and compatability, getting more playing time but still being in an elite offense, a more favorable equation than what he faced at USC.

BREAKING: Former USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. has Committed to Oregon! The 5’11 180 WR will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. Bryant was ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the 2020 Class 👀https://t.co/0xdfEoJvLC pic.twitter.com/qxpPnETgzI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2023

Bo Nix should have a field day next year with all these receiving weapons Bucky Irving

Noah Whittington

Terrance Ferguson

Troy Franklin

Gary Bryant, Jr.

Tez Johnson

Traeshon Holden

Jurrion Dickey

Kyler Kasper

Kris Hutson

…..plus all the other high end depth — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) May 14, 2023

