Despite the early success of the Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL isn’t focused on expanding again anytime soon.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not tapping into other markets.

With the NHL playing its first ever games in China during the preseason and a road trip to Sweden on the agenda for November, growing the game globally is a big priority for commissioner Gary Bettman.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks onstage at Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on October 25, 2017 in New York City. More

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports: