Garth Brooks and Bruce Pearl? Auburn's Hugh Freeze sees similarities between the two

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze has a few reasons to be excited for the upcoming weekend.

The first is that his team is scheduled to play LSU on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). The second is that he'll get to experience a night game in Tiger Stadium, which includes the playing of one of country singer Garth Brook's most popular songs.

"I love hearing 'Callin' Baton Rouge' from Garth Brooks before the game," Freeze said Monday. "I think that's a neat experience, and I try to stay out there to hear that. I like hearing the announcer say: 'In 15 minutes, the sun will set in the western sky and it will be Saturday night in Baton Rouge.' And, man, we get to go represent Auburn in that environment."

Freeze was asked to expand on his comments during the SEC coaches teleconference Tuesday, and he further described why he's looking forward to playing LSU, while again highlighting his interest in Brooks' music.

He was also asked if he had ever attended one of Brooks' concerts.

"Oh, yeah. Several. He puts on a great show," Freeze said. "He puts on a great show. I think he has the unique ability to make everybody in the audience feel like he honors you, which I think is a very attractive quality in people. Bruce Pearl has that same quality, he just makes feel people feel honored by him

"I think Garth and Eric Church and some guys like that have always given me that impression. That's why I like them."

