Garrison three-peats as NCSCA All-State

Jun. 5—Gillian Garrison has been rewriting the Lee County High School women's soccer record book ever since her arrival four years ago. This season, her teammates soared along with her.

Garrison was named to the NC Soccer Coaches Association 3A All-State Team for women's soccer for the third consecutive season, and four of her teammates joined her on the All-Region team for the NCSCA's Region 5, a team dominated by players from the 3A half of the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Joining the five Lady Jackets—Garrison, along with sophomores Addy Allen and Ava Baldwin, and juniors Lila Moshfegh and Ava Perez—were Southern Lee standouts Brooke Burrus and Ryan Phillips, and three Union Pines players, Taryn Pekala, Grace Queen, and Kylie DiMayo.

Lee County won 22 games in 2024 and had the most wins of any public school team in the state heading into the 3A state playoffs, where the Lady Jackets won a state playoff match for the first time in school history. Lee finished a half-game behind Union Pines for the regular-season SAC title, but then won the conference tournament finals on the Lady Vikings' own pitch to take the season series.

Garrison, a Campbell University recruit, scored 161 goals and had 52 assists in her four-year career at Lee. She broke out in her sophomore season with 40 goals scored, then upped that to 47 as a junior and 67 as a senior. She was named SAC Offensive Player of the Year, All-Region, and All-State in each of her final three campaigns.

This marked the second straight appearance for Allen and Perez on the All-Region list, and also for Queen of Union Pines. Pekala, like Queen a junior, made the All-Region team for the third year in a row. Allen was one of two freshmen to make All-Region in 2023 and made it 2-for-2 this season.