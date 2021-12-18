Garrison Mathews thanks Rockets for new contract, explains his long journey

Emotions were clearly present for sharpshooter Garrison Mathews on Saturday when asked by reporters about his reaction to signing a four-year standard NBA contract with the Houston Rockets.

The news leaked Friday night, and Mathews celebrated it by playing very well with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals on strong efficiency during Saturday’s impressive win by the Rockets at Detroit.

Since Mathews began receiving starter’s minutes (27 or more per game) for head coach Stephen Silas on Nov. 24, the 25-year-old is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and only 0.5 turnovers in 32.8 minutes, and he’s shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.8% on 3-pointers.

The Rockets (10-20) are 9-4 in that stretch after going 1-16 to start the 2021-22 season, and the 6-foot-6 wing player who began his Houston tenure in the G League and on a two-way contract (after being waived by Boston to end the preseason) is a big reason for the turnaround.

Mathews back at it again with the 💦 pic.twitter.com/ZYwpHFgdDJ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 18, 2021

“Garry Bird” has clearly made a huge difference, and Houston general manager Rafael Stone understandably rewarded him. Saturday’s postgame media session from Detroit was Mathews’ first interview since signing the deal, and he offered unique insight and emotional perspective on his journey after going undrafted out of Lipscomb in 2019.

Garrison Mathews on his long road

Garrison Mathews (@gmathews_24) on getting his new contract: “It’s been a long road. It’s been tough. A lot of people don’t know the situations I’ve had to go through to get here.” pic.twitter.com/iUUPhBMF3y — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 18, 2021

Garrison Mathews on almost leaving professional basketball

Garrison Mathews (@gmathews_24) considered leaving pro basketball before being talked into signing a two-way contract by his agent which has since paid off big time. pic.twitter.com/mnDEJAIUxb — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 18, 2021

Garrison Mathews thanks the Rockets

Garrison Mathews (@gmathews_24) on his new contract: “It’s a lot of emotions just because it’s taken me so long to get here & honestly I had lost faith it would ever come,to be honest with you.A lot of emotions.I’m just super thankful..to the owners, (GM) Rafael (@RafaelStone12)” pic.twitter.com/hbIpHIQmwD — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 18, 2021

