Garrison Butler announces his commitment to Cincinnati football

Bolles Bulldogs' Garrison Butler (52) scrambles to pick up a fumble by Episcopal Eagles's Nate Blair (11) during second quarter action. The Episcopal Eagles were hosted by The Bolles School Bulldogs at Skinner-Barco Stadium in the FHSAA Region 1-2M high school football quarterfinal game Friday, November 11, 2022.

Editor’s Note: Bolles School rising senior defensive lineman Garrison Butler has written the following first-person story to announce where he’ll play college football.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Butler had 50 tackles (39 solo), tied for the team lead with 17 tackles for loss, led the Bulldogs with 17 quarterback hurries and was second on the team with four sacks in 2022. He is rated a three-star recruit and the No. 68 defensive lineman in the nation on the 247Sports rankings.

Butler received more than 15 Division I offers, including Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oregon State and Pitt.

I’ve been playing football since fifth grade. I would definitely say it’s been a childhood dream to play at a Power 5 school.

I like the physicality of the game. Being able to run around, hit people and have fun with your friends. It’s one of the best feelings.

I remember my coaches at Green Cove Springs Junior High School saying I could be special one day and that I could do big things at the next level. It felt good at the time to have a lot of people believe in me and excited to see my future as a football player.

'Day One Ready': University of Cincinnati takes Big 12 message on road

Qua Birdsong: UC's highest-ever football recruit commits to Scott Satterfield's Bearcats

It meant a lot to me, and it really kept me motivated all throughout high school.

I feel really good about my decision. It’s been a stressful but very fun, exciting past couple of months. I feel ready to make this decision.

The best part is all the schools that have shown love to me, taking all the visits, seeing the country and seeing all these different schools. The hardest part is just narrowing my list down to one.

It’s definitely important to me to announce before my senior year so I can just focus on senior year of football. I’ve only got one last year playing with all these guys I’ve been playing with the last four years.

I want to thank my parents, coach Matt Toblin and the Bolles School football program for helping me with the recruiting process and for being by my side all these years. I want to thank my parents for putting a roof over my head, food on the table and for taking me to every practice when I was younger. They’ve always been there, loving and supporting me.

Story continues

I’m proud to announce that I am committing to the University of Cincinnati.

Bolles defensive lineman Garrison Butler is committed to Cincinnati.

It really came down to the relationships I’ve built with the coaching staff. We’ve had daily phone calls and weekly conversations. When I went up there, it felt so real to me.

Being there, the facilities and campus, it was all amazing, top-of-the-line stuff. It’s in the city, too. It was important to me to go somewhere that had that city feel, city life. I really liked that.

That’s the place I know where I want to play.

Go Bearcats.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Cincinnati football gets commitment from DL Garrison Butler