Garrick Higgo earns first PGA Tour win at Palmetto Championship in second start

Garrick Higgo is on an absolute tear.

The 22-year-old from Johannesburg, South Africa, earned his third win in as many months – and first of his PGA Tour career in just his second start – on Sunday at the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Higgo won at 11 under, one shot clear of Chesson Hadley.

Higgo, a former UNLV Rebel, shot a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish in the clubhouse at 11 under. Hadley, who held a four-shot lead to start the day, made bogey on No. 17 to drop back into a tie for first with Higgo with one to play. The 2014 Puerto Rico Open champion then made a bogey on the 18th, earning Higgo his fourth win since September 2020 (the previous three came on the European Tour).