Garrett women blast Allegany in opener 59-28

Feb. 24—CUMBERLAND — Taking the court for the first time in nearly two years, Allegany College women's basketball is back.

The Trojans couldn't field a team last year — their most recent game was on Feb. 25, 2019.

With an inexperienced roster and a new head coach, the matchup with Garrett College on Tuesday went about as expected. As the Lakers routed ACM, 59-28, at Bob Kirk Arena to open the season.

"It was a good first game," Garrett head coach JT Lewis said. "Having just seven players, it's good for us to play another team with seven players. I thought we matched up well, practices have been tough with the lack of players we have, but I think they ran through their offensive sets well.

"I think (Allegany) played hard, and I think they played harder than us at times. We need to work on matching the other team's energy level if we are more skilled than them. They put together some runs that we need to cut out."

It will be a learning season for ACM, whose roster features some girls who haven't played much basketball before. That challenge is even further compounded by a lack of practice due to COVID.

Those struggles came through in the form of travels, fouls and turnovers against Garrett. Still, Allegany head coach LaRae Allen was encouraged by her team's first game.

"New coach, new team. Last year we weren't able to have a season, so this year is our first time back in two years," said Allen, who also played basketball at Allegany College in 2011. "We're just trying to find a way to get them to work together. I think we've got a little bright future ahead of us, it's gonna take some work. They've got the effort.

"The girls really weren't able to practice the way we would before a normal regular season. Some practices got cut short, we didn't have a full month to practice. The good thing is we're still learning."

After a back-and-forth start, Maya Harvey — who finished with 14 points on three baskets and 7 for 8 foul shooting — drilled a three to break things open and put Garrett ahead 10-3 late in the first quarter.

Allegany kept clawing, diving for loose balls and competing on both ends of the floor, but eventually the Lakers wore them down.

Jazmine Moxley hit on a turnaround right hook, and then Harmoni Swain stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a lay-in on the ensuing defensive possession to make it 19-3 early in the second.

Moxley was a force down low scoring seven points, all in the first half, and blocking several would-be layups at the rim.

"She is our inside presence, she's been working on her post moves," Lewis said. "At the beginning of the game she got us going. And defensively, we have been working on staying down and just putting her hands up."

Garrett's defense was stifling, as Allegany went more than 14 minutes without making a shot from the field to start the game.

Swain and Harvey shined throughout, with both having little trouble slashing to the basket. Swain equaled Harvey for a team-high 14 points, doing so on seven buckets.

"Harmoni is a freshman, she's by far our most aggressive defender," Lewis said. "She attacks the basket very hard and well. This is our first live action, she is a game-time player, so she showed me things that I haven't seen this year.

"Maya has been working on her game, adding to her game. Last year she was more of a three-point shooter, and she shot well from three-point range last year, but now she knows she has to take the ball to the rim a little more."

Jayana Paris-Reynolds also reached double-figures for the Lakers with 10 points.

It wasn't all bad for Allegany. Madison Bem finally made the first field goal for the Trojans, drilling a three-pointer from the left corner with 5:30 left in the half.

The bucket sparked an Allegany burst, who scored 11 of the next 15 points to bring the deficit to single digits.

Grace Muller garnered a team-high 10 points for ACM. Bem ended with eight.

"They gave great energy on the bench and on the floor," Allen said. "And that's kinda all we wanted them to do. Have fun today. ... Right now we're just working on ourselves individually, working to find ourselves as a team. Hopefully we can find ourselves by the end of the season."

Despite the positive sequence, Garrett still led 29-16 at the break.

The second half went much more like the first quarter for Allegany, as Garrett went on a 10-2 run after leaving the locker room to put the game out of reach for good.

The brightest spot for Allegany in the second half was local player Haley Malone (Frankfort), who scored half of the Trojans' eight points in the third quarter. She finished with six.

Two other area players reached the scorebook. Jess Bow (Southern) and Miah Barmoy (Mountain Ridge) tallied two and one points, respectively.

After playing down to Allegany for much of the night, Garrett finally went for the opposition's throats, outscoring the Trojans 20-4 during the final 10 minutes to win by 31.

Lewis hopes to see more of that focus tonight when the Lakers host ACM again at 6 p.m.

Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.