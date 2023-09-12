Garrett Wilson's spectacular TD is strong early candidate for catch of the NFL season in stunning Jets win

Garrett Wilson made a spectacular touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Jets' stunning win over the Bills. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Aaron Rodgers probably would have thrown it better.

But then we wouldn't have been treated to the Garrett Wilson magic.

With the New York Jets trailing the Buffalo Bills by seven points late in the fourth quarter Monday, the Jets faced second-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Zach Wilson took the snap from under center then looked left to Wilson on a front-corner fade in the end zone.

The pass looked destined to fall incomplete — or possibly worse, for the hands of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Garrett Wilson had other ideas. He reached across his body with his right hand to volley the ball away from White. As he fell back to the turf, he reached out with that same right hand to corral the ball for a touchdown as White remained draped on him.

The catch helped set the Jets up for a stunning 22-16 win in overtime via a walk-off punt return by undrafted rookie punt returner Xavier Gipson.

Garrett Wilson was hyped after an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2022 as one of the NFL's most promising rising stars. So far, so good through the first week of the season.

The catch was a bright spot for the Jets on a night that started with utter disappointment when Rodgers left the game with an injury. Rodgers' status for the rest of the season won't be known until further testing is done, but the Jets fear it may be a serious Achilles injury.

But one thing does appear certain. As long as Wilson's on the field, he's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.