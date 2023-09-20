Garrett Wilson: It’s ‘unacceptable’ for Jets to lose 14 straight to Patriots

The New York Jets will enter Sunday’s divisional bout with the New England Patriots on a 14-game losing streak against them. Ahead of the Week 3 contest, Garrett Wilson believes it is time for the Jets to get back on track versus their divisional foes.

“It’s time that things change around here,” Wilson said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on ESPN New York’s “Bart & Hahn” show. “I don’t like talking about it too much, but this is one of the first steps. Fourteen straight is unacceptable. That’s unacceptable. I’m 0-2 against them. That’s unacceptable.”

The last time the Jets defeated the Patriots came in Week 16 of the 2015 season. Tom Brady was still under center for the Patriots, while Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starting signal-caller for the Jets in the last win by New York in this head-to-head matchup.

Wilson, who is in his second year in the NFL, faced the Patriots twice as a rookie in 2022. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year totaled eight receptions for 127 receiving yards against New England last season, but New York was outscored 32-20 in the two meetings.

The hope was for Aaron Rodgers to help the Jets improve their odds against their AFC East opponents this season. But with Zach Wilson replacing him following a season-ending injury, the Jets are three-point home underdogs.

While things look bleak for the Jets right now, Wilson is motivated to end the team’s recent stretch of shortcomings against the Patriots in Week 3.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire