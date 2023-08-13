Garrett Wilson trolls Sean Payton with outfit during in-game interview

The battle between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos continues to brew long before the teams actually play a game against each other on October 8.

The feud between Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Broncos head coach Sean Payton may have died down a bit, at least for now, the overall war wages on. The latest round went to Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Payton recently held a press conference and during that, he described some rules he had for players during the first preseason game Friday after they are done in the game.

Per James Palmer of NFL Network, Payton’s rules included uniforms coming off even after they are out of the game, no sunglasses, no “Gilligan” hats — his fancy term for bucket hats — and no interviews during the game.

Well, guess what Wilson did during the Jets’ preseason game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday? You guessed it, he checked off the opposite of almost all those boxes, save for not keeping his jersey on.

Bucket hat? Check. Sunglasses? Check. In-game interview? Check.

It’s just more shade to the Broncos after Payton called out Hackett for his work last season in Denver. Since then, numerous players and coaches have had Hackett’s back, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

October 8 can’t get here soon enough. The headlines just keep building.

