Garrett Wilson thinks Ohio State wide receivers 'ain't scared to go play with another five star'

When asked about the success Ohio State has had in developing top high school receivers into NFL first-round picks, Wilson, a former five-star who is now an award-winning receiver for the New York Jets, said it comes down to wide receivers coach Brian Hartline recruiting "a certain type of receiver."

"There's a lot of five stars – not a lot, but a good amount each cycle," Wilson told reporters Wednesday. "And the ones that want to come to Ohio State ain't scared to go play with another five star and one that came in before them, which says a lot about someone. It says a lot about the confidence they have in their ability and their willingness to come in and learn (and) just get better."

In three seasons at Ohio State, Wilson recorded 2,213 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns, turning into the No. 10 overall pick by the Jets in 2022.

During his Ohio State career, Wilson was one of many NFL-bound receivers on the Buckeyes' roster, each of which helped him become the receiver he is now, he said.

"The main thing I'll say is we know how to practice," Wilson said. "We make practices as hard as possible so the game is what it is. When you have these other five stars around you – at my time is was Jameson (Williams), Chris Olave, Marvin (Harrison Jr.), Jaxon (Smith-Njigba)... we all were competitive as hell. Every single day, if I made a play, (Williams) was like, 'Watch what I'm about to do.' Chris was like, 'Watch what I'm about to do.' And I think that brings the best out of guys. Obviously we have a great coach there that gets this thing rolling and instills it in us."

Wilson and Chris Olave, the No. 11 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2022, were Ohio State's first two first-round receivers since Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez in 2007.

Ohio State has added two more first-round receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.

"Most guys want to go and be the guy," Wilson said. "At O-State, it's like, 'No, no, no. You're going to get in on the back end, but come here and learn a little bit and put in the work, learn to practice, learn to go about your business, and it will all pay off on the back end.'"

