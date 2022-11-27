Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been a big beneficiary of the decision to turn the quarterback duties over to Mike White.

Wilson turned a good gain into a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bears. It was Wilson’s second touchdown catch of the first half and the Jets are up 14-10 as a result.

Wilson, who was outspoken about the need for the passing offense to improve after last Sunday’s loss, has four catches for 86 yards overall. White is 12-of-16 for 198 yards.

The Bears would have had a shot at tackling Wilson had safety Eddie Jackson not gone down to the turf without being contacted. Jackson grabbed the area around his Achilles tendon after going down and had to be helped off the field while the Jets celebrated their score.

Jackson was carted to the locker room a short time later.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m. ET: The Bears announced Jackson is out for the day. The team said he has a foot injury. Elijah Hicks is now in at safety.

Garrett Wilson scores long TD, Eddie Jackson leaves with injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk