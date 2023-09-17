Jets' Garrett Wilson scores 68-yard TD

The Jets had 26 yards of offense on their first three drives and trailed 10-0. They needed something, anything to go right.

When in need, go to 17.

Garrett Wilson caught a pass on the run and took it 68 yards for a touchdown. It pulled the Jets within 10-7 with 7:12 left in the second quarter, but the Cowboys scored again.

Zach Wilson had completed only 1 of four passes for 9 yards before the big play.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons walked off gingerly after the series before Wilson's big play, and he was not on the field for the one-play, 68-yard scoring drive.