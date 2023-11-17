Garrett Wilson says he's playing Sunday

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is listed as questionable to face the Bills because of an elbow injury, but he doesn't view himself that way.

Wilson is dealing with an elbow injury and head coach Robert Saleh said at his Friday press conference that there are "a couple of hurdles he has to clear" in order to get in the lineup. Wilson took his own turn with the media later in the day, however, and he said he's going to be on the field in Buffalo.

"It's doing better. I'm feeling good. We're gonna rock this weekend," Wilson said.

Wilson has 55 catches for 642 yards and two touchdowns as the main cog in the team's often listless passing game, so the Jets will be happy to have him as they try to finish off a season sweep of their divisional rivals.