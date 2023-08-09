Garrett Wilson returns to practice on Wednesday in limited fashion

Fans of the New York Jets can take a sigh of relief as Garrett Wilson is easing his way back onto the practice field. Amid the Jets holding joint practice sessions with the Carolina Panthers ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup, Wilson was seen practicing in a limited fashion.

Takeaways from Robert Saleh’s pre-practice presser: – Doesn’t seem concerned about Sauce Gardner (quad) or Carl Lawson (back). Said their absences are precautionary. But Lawson has now missed a few in a row. Something to monitor. – Saleh emphasized how important it’s going to… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 9, 2023

Wilson sustained a sprained ankle early in training camp for the Jets and he’s been unable to practice since. The Jets realize there is no need to rush the talented wideout back as New York has its sights set on contending this season.

While Wilson has spent time building his rapport with Aaron Rodgers this offseason, he’s been missing valuable reps with his new quarterback. On the other hand, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year should have no issues getting in sync with Rodgers once he returns.

The Jets are going to be cautious with Wilson until he’s one hundred percent healthy, so he likely won’t see much action against the Panthers in practice this week. At the very least, Wilson has returned to practice and nothing indicates that he won’t be ready for the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

