Garrett Wilson posts strong game while seeing highest press-coverage rate of season

Garrett Wilson has become a rookie sensation for the Jets. Wilson posted his third game with over 90 receiving yards in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills and leads the team with 42 catches and 521 yards. He’s also tied for second on the team with two touchdowns.

Against the Bills, Wilson was the receiver for Zach Wilson, catching eight passes for 92 yards. No other Jets receiver had more than 20 yards, though eight different Jets receivers caught a pass from Zach Wilson, who finished 18/25 for 154 yards and a touchdown.

What makes Wilson’s performance even sweeter is that he faced press coverage on 73% of his routes run, which was the highest press-coverage rate against a receiver all season with a minimum of 25 routes run, per Next Gen Stats. Wilson also accounted for a career-high 51.6% of the Jets’ air yards.

As you can see from the chart, Wilson did damage in multiple ways and at all levels of the field. Wilson is becoming a major factor in the Jets’ offense in such a short time.

Wilson also etched his name in Jets’ history, as he became just the third Jets receiver to reach 500 yards in his first nine games, joining Keyshawn Johnson (573) and Wesley Walker (547).

Safe to say the Jets have nailed their top-ten picks from 2022 thus far.

