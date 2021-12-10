Garrett Wilson, Nicholas Petit-Frere named first-team All-American by FWAA

It’s the time of year when we start to get the All-American nods coming for college football, and that generally means you’ll see a lot of scarlet and gray dripping from the lists. That is indeed the case with the Football Writers Association of America’s version, with Ohio State players Garrett Wilson and Nicholas Petit-Frere being named to their First-Team All-American squad.

Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season in 2021. He is part of a dynamic trio of OSU receivers and will have a good chance of being a first-round draft pick in this upcoming NFL draft.

Petit-Frere, a former 5-star recruit, started at left tackle for the first time his junior season in 2021 and helped pave the way for an OSU offense that was arguably the most dynamic in all of college football with a nation’s best 551.1 yards per game and 45.5 points per contest.

On behalf of our membership and in partnership with the @CottonBowlGame, we are proud to unveil our 78th annual All-America Team, recognizing 54 standout players from 37 schools. https://t.co/LsiAcQYJx1 pic.twitter.com/ftYhZMKbgF — Football Writers Association of America (@TheFWAA) December 10, 2021

The FWAA is one of five All-American teams considered as the five publications needed to be considered for consensus All-American honors, and a Buckeye need only be on one of these lists to get a tree in Buckeye Grove. So, congrats to Petit Frere and Wilson on some landscaping in the very near future.

