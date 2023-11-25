Garrett Wilson on Jets' offensive struggles: I don't know what to tell you

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has run out of words to describe the Jets' offensive struggles.

Asked about another ugly offensive performance in Friday's loss to the Dolphins, Wilson couldn't put his frustration into words.

"I don't know what I could tell you all, I don't know what I could tell the fans, I don't know what they'd want to hear," Wilson said "I'm out. I can't think of anything. I wish I could. We want to get this thing rolling, we're going to keep grinding, we're going to keep doing it, but as far as giving you all a soundbite or something to keep the faith, I don't know. I'm not even going to try this week."

Wilson has put up similar numbers to last season, when he was the NFL's offensive rookie of the year. But as bad as the Jets' offense was last year, this year seems to be more frustrating for the players on the Jets' offense, after they went into the season with high hopes surrounding Aaron Rodgers, only to see those hopes disappear when Aaron Rodgers was hurt on the first offensive possession of the season.

By not knowing what to say, Wilson seems to be speaking for a lot of the Jets.