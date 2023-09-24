Garrett Wilson: Jets 'haven’t met the challenge' as an offense

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of a regular season game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The offensive numbers from the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon were not pretty. Gang Green compiled just 171 total yards, with 133 of them coming through the air, as Zach Wilson struggled to get into rhythm for most of the afternoon.

One of the Jets’ most productive players was second-year receiver Garrett Wilson, who caught five passes for 48 yards.

But even the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was visibly frustrated by the team’s performance, as he was seen on the sideline having an animated discussion with both his quarterback and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“Just frustrating. Frustration that we’re not moving the ball. That’s what it was,” Wilson explained after the game. “Our defense was stringing together some stops and I felt like it was time to go, time to put some points on the board. That’s all. Just trying to figure out how we could attack New England, who had a great plan and great defense. Trying to figure out how we can attack them.”

He later added: “We haven’t met the challenge the last two weeks and that’s where the frustration comes from, that’s where the emotion comes from.”

Without Aaron Rodgers under center, the Jets’ passing attack has yet to take off this season. In three games, Wilson has totaled 12 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and even if his numbers aren’t through the roof, the receiver remains confident in his explosive ability.

“You work so hard in the offseason. You grind all week, you play and you feel like you’re at a certain level as far as how you are at football,” Wilson said. “… I feel like I’m in a really good spot as far as my ability, and I don’t feel like I’ve been able to put that on display, and that’s for multiple reasons. I don’t know what it [might] be, but I just know I’m ready, I’ll make sure I continue to be ready. I’m going to make sure that every time I take that field that I’m confident in my ability no matter what’s going on around me.”

Wilson was also quick to show support for Zach Wilson despite the loss.

“Oh yeah, come on now. That’s my dog. He can spin,” Wilson said. “[I have] all the confidence in the world. We’ve got to figure it out on offense as a whole.”