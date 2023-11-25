Garrett Wilson on how Jets can fix season: 'I don't know what to tell y'all'

Even the Jets players are running out of things to say on how they can turn things around.

Following Gang Green’s latest loss – a 34-13 blowout to the Miami Dolphins – Garrett Wilson admitted that he did not know what he could say to the media and fans on what can be done to steer the ship after dropping their fourth straight game.

“I don’t know what I can tell y’all, or tell the fans. I don’t know what they would want to hear,” Wilson said. “I’m out of – I’m out. I can’t think of anything. I wish I could. We want to get this thing rolling. We’re gonna keep grinding, we’re gonna keep doing it, but as far as giving y’all a soundbite or something to keep the faith, I don’t know, I’m not even gonna try.”

The Jets loss was punctuated by a pick-six on a Hail Mary to end the first half, turning a 10-6 game at halftime into a 17-6 deficit with Miami receiving the ball to start the half.

“It can suck the wind out of you a little bit…take the wind out of your sails,” Wilson said. “We’re just trying to score, defense makes a big play and gives us a chance and obviously we’re in a tough spot, throw it at the end zone and see what happens. It just goes so wrong…just one of those things that can describe a lot of things.”

Wilson finished the game as the Jets leading receiver with seven catches for 44 yards a touchdown. When asked if there’s anything he can bring to the coaching staff to fix, Wilson said it is something he can do but he trusts the coaches.

“Sometimes I feel like I know ball a little too much. Things could be frustrating more than they would be than if I were oblivious,” he said. “But I think coach [Nathaniel] Hackett is doing a good job based on what we have. I’m playing my role. When I have something to offer, I’ll voice that but I trust our coaches.”