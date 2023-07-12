Garrett Wilson, Jeremy Ruckert and the New York Jets to be on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'. What we know

Two former Ohio State football players will be on HBO ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and the rest of the New York Jets will be featured in HBO's documentary series "Hard Knocks" before the 2023 season begins, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

The Jets, which signed former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, were on "Hard Knocks" in 2010.

In his first season with the Jets after being selected with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Wilson was the Associated Press and Professional Football Writers of America Offensive Rookie of the Year, brining in 83 of 147 targets for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Wide receiver, Garrett Wilson during the Jets OTA.

At Ohio State, Wilson had 2,213 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns from 2019-21.

Ruckert was selected in the third round with the No. 101 overall pick by the Jets in 2022, appearing in nine games, but bringing in one of two targets for eight yards as a rookie.

In four seasons at Ohio State, Ruckert had 54 catches for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns.

When will 'Hard Knocks' premiere on HBO?

A premiere date for the show has not been announced, but the show has traditionally aired Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former Ohio State players Jeremy Ruckert, Garrett WIlson to be on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'