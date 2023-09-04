Garrett Wilson: I haven't done anything yet, I have to prove myself

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson capped his only action of the preseason by catching a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers on a play that offered a reminder of his excellent rookie season while also fueling expectations of what the combination will produce during the 2023 season.

Rodgers and other Jets have done little to temper the high expectations for Wilson heading into his second season. He's been compared to Rodgers' former Green Bay teammate Davante Adams on multiple occasions, but Wilson isn't ready to put himself in that kind of company yet.

Despite winning the offensive rookie of the year award in 2022, Wilson says he's "done nothing yet" and has to prove he's worthy of those kinds of compliments.

“That’s awesome, man, that’s awesome,” Wilson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “But I gotta go out and prove it every day, every time I take the field that I’m even worthy of being in the same sentence as a player like that, and that’s what I plan to do.”

Wilson isn't the only Jets player carrying high expectations into the 2023 season and next Monday night's game against the Bills will be the first chance to see how close they are to reaching them.