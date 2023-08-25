Garrett Wilson finds chemistry with Aaron Rodgers and confidence the Jets will end playoff drought

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson chats with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Chestnut about building chemistry with his new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, why he’s confident that the Jets will end their playoff drought this season and how Dr Teal’s is an essential part of his recovery routine.

KEVIN CHETNUT: Hey, I'm Kevin Chestnut with Yahoo Sports. And I'm here with New York Jets receiver, and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson, on behalf of Dr Teal's. You and Aaron Rodgers, y'all already have some good chemistry going on. What have you guys been doing to build that on and off the field.

GARRETT WILSON: Just taking every rep like it's the last rep we're going to get. Every rep we have a certain approach, and we know how, personally I know how precious those reps are, and to be able to work with someone like that that's so detailed, and so, so precise, and makes it so easy on a receiver. It's only right that I try and do my job to the best of my ability. And yeah man, like I said, he makes it really easy on me. And it's been really fun throwing it around with him and getting to learn from him the last couple of months.

KEVIN CHETNUT: Everybody knows the Jets have the longest postseason drought blah de da da da da, blah. How do you guys plan to recover this season, and can we get a guarantee that you guys are going to make it to the postseason.

GARRETT WILSON: Umm, yeah I mean, the way we plan to recover is putting in work. That's the only way you can really do it, is putting in work when no one's watching, making sure we're practicing the right way, being detailed when we practice, meeting the right way and doing all the right things on and off the field so that we can get to where we want to be. Because we believe that we have the facilities in the organization to make that happen. So I can't guarantee anything, but I know that we're going about it the right way.

KEVIN CHETNUT: So why have you decided to partner with Dr. Teal's, and how is it, how important is it to recover both physically and mentally for athletes, such as yourself.

GARRETT WILSON: Yeah, with Dr Teal's I've been using it since I was in seventh grade. It was a part of my middle school routine when I first started playing football, organized, and for me it was like one of those things where I played well after I used it so I had to have it in my routine. And now I'm so blessed to be able to work with them. It's something that I still use all the time.

And yeah, like you said, recovery off the field is so important. So for me, any time I'm not playing I'm making sure that I'm getting my body right, and Dr Teal's is one of those things that's a great remedy for me to get to where I need to be.