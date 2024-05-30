Garrett Wilson explains why Ohio State is successful recruiting elite wide receivers

Over the past few recruiting cycles, Ohio State football has accumulated some of the best wide receiver prospects.

With so much quality depth, its is curious as to how the Buckeyes have been able to continue adding top-end talent. Former Ohio State and current New York Jet, Garrett Wilson, was asked that question and gave some great insight as to why.

The former Rookie of the Year explained that it’s all about practice, the players pushing each other continually to be better. “We know how to practice. We practice as hard as possible so the game is what it is,” Wilson said about his former collegiate unit.

Garrett Wilson talks about the success of Ohio State wide receivers: "We know how to practice. We practice as hard as possible so the game is what it is… we're always competitive as hell." pic.twitter.com/ieC2iuqzGl — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 29, 2024

All the players he mentioned went on to be first round NFL draft picks, so the proof is in the pudding. Iron sharpens iron.

