Garrett Wilson on DeVonta Smith being a dawg; Potentially playing for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles

The Eagles have been linked to former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson for months now.

During a recent chat with Josh Tolentino

Of The Inquirer, the All-American wide out called DeVonta Smith a “dawg” who had one of the greatest performances he’d ever seen a few years back.

The former Lake Travis High School star logged 70-catches, for 1,058-yards and 12 touchdowns during his final season in Columbus, and the crafty wide receiver has been mocked to Philadelphia on several occasions this winter.

He’d give Jalen Hurts another smooth route runner on the outside and Philadelphia would finally have a receiving corps that can match other teams in the NFC.

Here’s what Wilson had to say about the Eagles.

Wilson on DeVonta Smith

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is used to sharing the stage with another high profile player and it would give Philadelphia a formidable trio on the outside.

Garrett Wilson also discussed his admiration for #Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: "He was the best receiver I've ever seen in person (during 2020 national championship game). He's a freaking dawg. Us two together, man – we would cause some problems on the field." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 23, 2022

Wilson on playing for the Eagles

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (WO39) goes through a drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The former Ohio State star has previously addressed growing up an Eagles fanaddressed growing up an Eagles fan, and he reiterated that he’d be to join Nick Sirianni’s roster.

2022 wide receiver prospect Garrett Wilson tells me he “grew up a die-hard #Eagles fan” and “it would be a dream to play for them.” Wilson describes his meeting with Nick Sirianni as amazing and insightful. Says his favorite players growing up were Michael Vick & DeSean Jackson. pic.twitter.com/H1hbTCSSPi — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 23, 2022

