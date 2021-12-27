Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is heading to the NFL.

Wilson announced Monday that he is foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to enter the 2022 draft pool. That means Wilson will not be in the lineup for the Buckeyes when they face Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

Wilson leaves Ohio State with 143 catches for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last three seasons. He had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

That production makes him one of the top receiving prospects in this year’s class. His college teammate Chris Olave is also on that list and the two players are widely expected to come off the board at some point in the first round next year.

Garrett Wilson declares for draft, will not play Rose Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk