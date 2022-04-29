Garrett Wilson on dad's heartfelt 2022 draft letter: It 'was really special'
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson reacts to his dad's 2022 draft letter. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson reacts to his dad's 2022 draft letter. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The #49ers should target these players with a trade up early on Day 2 of the draft.
Jameson Williams has been drafted by the Detroit Lions at No. 12 overall!
Garrett Wilson showed up to the red carpet of the 2022 NFL football draft in Las Vegas today in Prada combat boots that rendered him fully prepared to stomp out the competition.
Last night, I argued that any team thinking about drafting a quarterback should instead trade for Baker Mayfield. Given the developments of the first round, I’ve got a more specific suggestion to make. The Panthers should go get Mayfield, before other teams join the hunt. With no second- or third-round picks, thanks to the ill-fated [more]
Baker Mayfield didn't go anywhere during the NFL draft on Thursday night. The Browns didn't budge, either. Cleveland closed the first night of a three-day event that started with a bevy of trades across the league still stuck with a quarterback looking for a fresh start somewhere else.
The Packers made a trade with the Vikings to go get a receiver.
The first round of the NFL draft was every bit as chaotic as many expected, with nine trades shaking up the order. Who came out ahead of the pack?
Here's the latest 2022 NFL Draft buzz surrounding the New York Jets...
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's reaction to the A.J. Brown trade said it all.
Do you like the player or players your team chose in the first round of the NFL draft?
Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. shared some harsh words for wide receiver Marquise Brown
Did Bill Belichick find another unexpected gem? Or was this one just a reach?
Which teams made the best value picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and which teams reached too far down the board?
The Bears have three picks on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Here's a look at who the latest mock drafts have them selecting in Rounds 2 and 3.
The NFL draft resumes Friday in Las Vegas with the second and third rounds. Stay with USA TODAY Sports for live news and analysis on each pick.
Stephen A. Smith fires back at Kyrie Irving, "one of the most delusional athletes in American history."
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis fell out of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but why?
Evan Neal went no. 7 overall to the New York Giants. Here's what ESPN draft analyst had to say about the former Alabama football star,
After a wild first round, check out this updated mock draft for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books. Here is USA TODAY Sports' instant insight into all 32 selections.