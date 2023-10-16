Garrett Wilson calls MetLife Stadium turf ‘garbage’

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson gave fans a brief moment of anxiety when he had went into the medical tent on the sideline for an apparent lower leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fortunately, Wilson was okay and returned to the game. He finished with eight catches for 90 yards to help the Jets stun the previously undefeated Eagles and help the 1972 Miami Dolphins pop the champagne once again as the last team to go from start to finish, including the Super Bowl, without a loss.

Wilson is fine, but he certainly doesn’t think that about the turf at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s garbage, man,” Wilson said of the turf after the game, via Bridget Hyland of NJ.com.

“You’re out there running and all of a sudden your legs aren’t in the same place your head is at. And it’s kind of like, what’s the difference between the week, and now? You look down, and you see the turf.”

The turf, which was just replaced this offseason, has been heavily criticized all season, escalating in Week 1 after the turf was a factor in the season-ending Achilles tear for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson is ok, as he discussed after the game.

“I have a pretty good gage on myself, when it’s ‘You can’t play through this,’ or, ‘Lets’ go get it looked at and let’s get back out there.” he said. “I didn’t have any injury today that resulted in me being like, ‘Oh, I might not be able to come back.’ Any time I take the field and leave the field with that, it’s a blessing from above.”

The Jets’ next two games are at MetLife, one as the visiting team. They are the designated away team for their Week 8 game against the New York Giants before a Monday night affair against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire