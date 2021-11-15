Garrett Wilson, C.J. Stroud earn Big Ten weekly honors for game vs. Purdue

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the news this year from the Big Ten and Ohio State football, you know that the Buckeyes have been almost a staple when it comes to the dishing out of weekly awards. In fact, every week OSU has played, a player has been named to one of the weekly conference awards.

And so it is this week after the game against Purdue, but instead of just one Ohio State player receiving recognition, this time it’s two.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was once again named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, and his receiver Garrett Wilson was named the Co-Offensive Big Ten Player of the Week.

For Stroud, it’s the sixth time he’s been named the Freshman of the Week after completing 31-of-39 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-31 win. It’s the freshman quarterback’s sixth game this year he’s gone over 300 yards and continues a Heisman campaign that doesn’t seem to be cooling off. He is top five in the country in quarterback rating (No. 5 at 179.4), touchdown passes (No. 5 with 30), and yards per attempt (No. 5 at 9.8).

anotha one 💯 pic.twitter.com/1Irkk7c4IN — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 15, 2021

For Wilson, it’s the first time he has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week in his career — sharing the award with Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. The junior wide receiver from Austin, Texas, scored a career-high four touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing). He caught 10 passes for 126 yards and had TD catches of 21, 12, and 24 yards. He also added a 51-yard jet sweep for a rushing score.

Congrats to both, and now it’s time for Ohio State to prepare for the top ten clash with Michigan State Saturday.