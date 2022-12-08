Garrett Wilson is already the Jets’ No. 1 WR

In a modern NFL in where the passing attack is more apparent than ever, and a big part of that resting on getting your quarterback a big-time weapon, the New York Jets have to be happy with their first-round investment this year.

It may have taken a quarterback change to make it happen, but Garrett Wilson has landed in New York as the No. 1 receiver the Jets hoped they were getting when they drafted the Ohio State product with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

In the last five games, Wilson has proven to be a dominant threat on the outside, racking up 29 catches for 476 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The big-play threat has become a key part of the offense, where he is constantly bombarded with the deep balls, and is schemed up as the X receiver within the aerial attack. Wilson has shown the ability to make plays deep, as well as break tackles in the intermediate range, using his breakaway speed and balance to take big chunks out of defenses that struggle to bring him down on first contact.

Should he continue to develop with new quarterback Mike White, and keep his trajectory arrow pointing north, Wilson will likely be on his way to a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, and could be the receiver the Jets have been missing since the departure of Laveranues Coles.

Wilson has the skill set to turn into a classic WR1 in this league, if he isn’t there already, and has proven the Jets’ 2022 draft class to be one of the biggest hits in the league.

