Garrett Wilson active for Jets on Sunday afternoon

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said this week that he would play against the Bills despite an elbow injury and he was correct about how things would go on Sunday.

Wilson was listed as questionable by the team, but he is not on the inactive list for the matchup of AFC East teams. Defensive end Will McDonald is also active after drawing a questionable tag.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb, tackle Billy Turner, tackle Austin Deculus, linebacker Chazz Surratt, linebacker Sam Eguavoen, defensive end Carl Lawson, and cornerback Michael Carter II are inactive for the Jets.

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson, tackle Germain Ifedi, defensive tackle Poona Ford, linebacker A.J. Klein, and safety Damar Hamlin are inactive for Buffalo.