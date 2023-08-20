Garrett, Williams, and Anderson win in TC America Race Two at Road America

It was a hot and humid Sunday morning at Road America, with the anticipation for Race Two in the TC America Powered by Skip Barber championship rising just as much as the temperature. The second 40-minute event had overtakes galore, with multiple changes for the lead keeping everyone on their toes.

It was Garrett who claimed his second victory of the weekend in the TCX class, with Clayton Williams and Devin Anderson rising to the occasion to take the win in the TC and TCA classes, closing out the weekend at the National Park of Speed in style.

TCX

Colin Garrett had an excellent start in his No. 44 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M2 CS (Cup), using his speed down the long main straight to pull ahead into the lead by the time the field reached the first corner. Meanwhile, pole sitter Dai Yoshihara had some difficulties in the opening lap as he fell down the order in the No. 99 VGRT Honda Civic Type-R TCX.

Garrett was focused on the clear road ahead, but Lucas Catania was making sure to stay tucked in behind in the No. 26 Rigid Speed Company BMW M2 CS (Cup). The two began to pull a slight gap to the rest of the field behind them.

Garrett continued to maintain the lead, utilizing TC and TCA class traffic to strategically put distance between himself and Catania, in addition to the No. 14 AOA Racing BMW M2 CS (Cup) of Kenny Schmied who was beginning to close in.

The Rooster Hall Racing driver pulled off another masterful win, further extending his championship lead in the process. Lucas Catania added another podium to his collection this season with a second-place finish, with Kenny Schmied wrapping up Race Two in third.

TC

It was a mad dash in the TC class from the moment the green flag waved, with Clayton Williams in the lead on board his No. 60 MINI JCW Team Mini JCW Pro TC, followed by Jeff Rica in the No. 78 Genracer / Ricca Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TC, who found himself in an early battle with Cristian Perocarpi in the No. 37 MINI JCW Team Mini JCW Pro TC.

Ricca and Perocarpi were neck and neck in the opening laps, but Ricca laid his claim over second place and began to chase after Williams ahead.

Despite having a healthy lead, Williams had to maintain his focus and execute a smooth, clean drive, keeping his eyes on the road ahead while peering back and forth in his mirrors as Ricca chased him down.

As the clock continued to tick down and only a few laps remained, Williams had to choose his path wisely as he navigated through traffic, with any small slip up serving as a chance for Ricca to strike.

As the checkered flag waved, Williams delivered a perfect race for MINI JCW Team, leading from start to finish and further aiding his championship fight. Ricca took home second, with Perocarpi rounding off the podium in third.

TCA

Spencer Bucknum and Devin Anderson got their elbows out immediately as they fought hard but fair for the top spot. The No. 5 LA Honda World Racing Honda Civic Si FE1 and the No. 22 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ ran side by side throughout multiple corners, with Anderson even dipping a wheel into the grass in the process.

Anderson moved into the lead with 28 minutes remaining, but P.J. Groenke was charging on in his No. 62 MINI JCW Team Mini JCW. He quietly but confidently closed the gap until he was able to swoop past Anderson a few minutes later.

The two continued to battle back and forth, swapping positions to and fro, with Anderson eventually making the move for the lead stick as the halfway mark approached. Disaster struck for Groenke shortly after, with his machine drastically slowing down, eventually forcing him to return to pit lane.

Anderson went on to pick up the win, with teammate Shaoyi Che securing a double podium for TechSport Racing as he finished third, separated by Bucknum in the middle in second place.

The TC America Powered by Skip Barber series heads to Sebring International Raceway for the penultimate round Sept. 22-24

Story originally appeared on Racer